Chelsea Carey improves to 4-1 by topping Kerry Galusha 7-4 at Scotties

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Team Canada's Chelsea Carey defeated Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 7-4 to move into sole possession of third place at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Carey improved to 4-1 with the win while Galusha fell to 3-2.

Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Michelle Englot lead the round-robin standings at 5-0.

In other early games, Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee beat Nova Scotia's Mary Mattatall 9-4 and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville doubled Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3.

Alberta's Heather Nedohin stole three in the extra end for a 10-7 win over Saskatchewan's Penny Barker. Nedohin filled in for skip Shannon Kleibrink, who sat out due to a sore back.