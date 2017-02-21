Crosby's power-play goal lifts Penguins past Canes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sidney Crosby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Evgeni Malkin and Scott Wilson also scored to help the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounce back from their only loss since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh moved three points behind East-leading Washington and is 7-1-3 since the break.

Jeff Skinner scored for the last-place Hurricanes, who have their second five-game losing streak in the past five weeks. They have been outscored 19-4 during the current slide.

Matt Murray made 29 saves for the Penguins while Cam Ward stopped 19 shots for Carolina.

The Penguins took advantage of 64 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage late in the second with Sebastian Aho and Viktor Stalberg in the box. Phil Kessel skated in from the blue line and ripped a straightaway shot that clipped Crosby on its way past Ward to make it 2-1 with 3:39 left in the period.

Consider it a barometer goal: Pittsburgh is 25-0 when leading after two periods, while Carolina is 4-16 when trailing after 40 minutes.

Malkin added an insurance goal midway through the third to make it a two-goal game, while Murray stopped all six shots he faced in the final period.

The Penguins went up 1-0 just 2:15 in when Wilson, parked in front of Ward, deflected Patric Hornqvist's shot past the goalie. The Hurricanes tied it with 12 minutes left on a power play after Lee Stempniak snagged Matt Cullen's turnover in front of Murray to set up Skinner's goal — just his third since Jan. 13.

NOTES: Skinner's goal was his 20th of the season — the fifth time the 24-year-old has reached that mark. ... The Hurricanes acquired Ulf Samuelsson's son Philip in a minor-league trade with Montreal. The elder Samuelsson — who in 1991 was traded from Hartford to Pittsburgh along with current Carolina GM Ron Francis, helping the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups — coaches Carolina's AHL affiliate in Charlotte. ... C Nick Bonino (illness) was scratched for Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Return home to face cross-state rival Philadelphia on Saturday in an outdoor game at the Steelers' Heinz Field.