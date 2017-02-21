Former Chelsea player Smertin lands Russian racism role

MOSCOW — Former Chelsea midfielder Alexei Smertin has been put in charge of investigating soccer racism in Russia.

Smertin says his new role as the Russian Football Union's anti-racism and discrimination inspector means he will "put every effort into keeping racism and discrimination out of the story of football in my country."

It's a high-profile role ahead of next year's World Cup, which is under scrutiny over violence involving Russian fans at last year's European Championship and a rise in the number of racist incidents at domestic games.