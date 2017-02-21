Lealiifano to coach as cancer comeback continuess

CANBERRA, Australia — Wallabies utility back Christian Leali'ifano will take a coaching role with the ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby this season as he considers a return to the rugby field after conquering leukemia.

The 29-year-old Leali'fano has gone 100 days since a successful bone marrow transplant and is hopeful of soon playing again at the top level.

In the meantime, he remains co-captain of the Brumbies, who begin their 2017 Super Rugby campaign this weekend and will act as a mentor to the Brumbies' younger players.

Coach Stephen Larkham said Leali'ifano is back in the gym as his rehabilitation continues and is confident of playing again.