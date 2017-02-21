MLB may make unilateral rule changes for 2018
PHOENIX — Major League Baseball intends to give the players' association the required one-year advance notice that would allow management to unilaterally change the strike zone, install pitch clocks and limit trips to the pitcher's mound starting in 2018.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday after union head Tony Clark said last weekend he did not foresee players agreeing to the proposed changes for 2017. Under baseball's
Manfred said he will send a letter to the union in the coming days and plans to continue dialogue with Clark and others in hopes of reaching agreement.
"Unfortunately it now appears that there really won't be any meaningful change for the 2017 season due to a lack of
Yet, he also added: "I believe it's a mistake to stick our head in the sand and ignore the fact that our game has changed and continues to change."
Manfred said while he prefers an agreement, "I'm also not willing to walk away."
"I have great respect for the
Manfred said he didn't want to share specifics of certain rules changes he is "wedded to" as being his top priorities.
"There's a variety of changes that can be undertaken," Manfred said. "I'm committed to the idea that we have a set of proposals out there and we continue to discuss those proposals in private."
MLB has studied whether to restore the lower edge of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level — at the top of the kneecap. Management would like to install 20-second pitch clocks in an attempt to speed the pace of play — they have been used at Triple-A and Double-A for the past two seasons.
Players also have been against limiting mound meetings. The least controversial change appears to be allowing a team to call for an intentional walk without the pitcher having to throw pitches.
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum and AP Sports Writer Bob Baum contributed to this report.