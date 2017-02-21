OHL Roundup: Alex DeBrincat scores twice, leads Otters to 14th win in a row

OSHAWA, Ont. — It's been a long time since any player has done what Alex DeBrincat accomplished on Monday.

DeBrincat scored twice and added an assist as his Erie Otters downed the Oshawa Generals 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action.

The 19-year-old Chicago Blackhawks prospect now has 51 goals for the season. He's just the second player in OHL history to score at least 50 goals in three straight seasons, joining Dale McCourt, who accomplished the feat 40 years ago (1975-77).

DeBrincat, from Farmington Hills, Mich., has 153 goals and 312 points in just 179 career games.

Dylan Strome scored once and set up two more for the Otters (43-10-3), who extended their win streak to 14 games. Warren Foegele added the other.

Eric Henderson, Medric Mercier and Matt Brassard found the back of the net for the Generals (34-17-5), who got a 40-save outing from Jeremy Brodeur.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Garret Forrest made 29 saves and Kole Sherwood set up three goals, including Dennis Busby's eventual winner in the first period, as Flint toppled the Storm.

Ty Dellandrea, Hunter Holmes, Ryan Moore and Maurizio Colella also scored for the Firebirds (28-23-5).

Guelph (19-32-5) got its lone goal from Nick Deakin-Poot. Liam Herbst allowed four goals on 19 shots to take the loss. Anthony Popovich replaced Herbst early in the second and made 22 saves in 35:43 of relief.

---

BULLDOGS 5 RANGERS 2

HAMILTON — Matthew Strome had a goal and an assist and Dawson Carty made 20 saves as the Bulldogs beat Kitchener for their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Saigeon, Connor Roberts, Marian Studenic and Will Bitten also scored for Hamilton (28-23-5).

Darby Llewellyn and Jonathan Yantsis supplied the goals for the Rangers (31-22-4). Lucas Pfeil stopped 13-of-18 shots in defeat.

---

FRONTENACS 5 COLTS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Roberts had three goals and an assist as the Frontenacs downed Barrie.

Linus Nyman had a goal and three helpers while Eemeli Rasanen rounded our the offence for Kingston (26-21-9). Mario Peccia made 22 saves for the victory.

Roy Radke kept the Colts (15-34-7) from being shut out. Ruan Badenhorst stopped 11-of-14 shots in a period of work. Christian Popp made 16 saves the rest of the way.

---

STEELHEADS 5 ATTACK 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matthew Mancina had 33 stops and Trent Fox broke a 3-3 deadlock at 14:12 of the third to lift the Steelheads over Owen Sound.

Mississauga (25-19-13) also got goals from Spencer Watson, Shaw Boomhower, Nathan Bastian and Nicolas Hague while Ryan McLeod chipped in with three assists.

Matthew Struthers, Kevin Hancock and Cordell James scored for the Attack (38-15-3). Michael McNiven kicked out 21-of-25 shots in a losing cause.

---

KNIGHTS 4 67's 2

OTTAWA — Cliff Pu scored the game winner at 11:37 of the third period as Londed handed the 67's their seventh straight defeat.

Alex Formenton, Evan Bouchard and Robert Thomas also scored for the Knights (38-11-7), who got a 19-save outing from Jordan Kooy.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Artur Tyanulin kept it close for Ottawa (20-30-6). Olivier Lafreniere turned away 23-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

SPIRIT 6 STING 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Defenceman Marcus Crawford had a goal and four assists and Hayden Hodgson scored twice as Saginaw beat the Sting.

Filip Hronek scored once and assisted on three more for the Spirit (22-26-9), Matthew Kreis had a goal and two helpers and Kris Bennett scored once. Evan Cormier had 27 saves for the win.

Jordan Kyrou led Sarnia (26-25-6) with two goals and two assists while Drake Rymsha had a goal and two assists. Jordan Ernst and Jaden Lindo also scored as Justin Fazio stopped 34 shots in defeat.

---

PETES 4 WOLVES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells stopped 35 shots and Josh Coyle scored the winner at 9:07 of the third as the Petes slipped past Sudbury.

Jonathan Ang, Steven Lorentz and Matthew Timms supplied the rest of the Peterborough (34-17-5) offence.

Macauley Carson struck twice and Kyle Capobianco had the other for the Wolves (22-27-7), who are on a four-game skid. Jake McGrath turned aside 41-of-45 shots in defeat.