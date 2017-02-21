Ottawa Redblacks acquire quarterback Tate from Calgary Stampeders

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired veteran quarterback Drew Tate from the Calgary Stampeders a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

The move comes after Calgary signed veteran quarterback Mitchell Gale on Wednesday.

Tate, 32, spent the first eight years of his CFL career with Calgary. The six-foot, 190-pound Tate completed 380-of-572 passes (66.4 per cent) for 4,670 yards with 32 TDs and 15 interceptions.

Tate is expected to be the backup in Ottawa to starter Trevor Harris. Harris shared starting duties last season with veteran Henry Burris, who retired in the off-season after leading the Redblacks to an upset 39-33 Grey Cup win over Calgary.