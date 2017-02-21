Raonic beats Smyczek in first round action at Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Milos Raonic advanced to the second round of the Delray Beach Open on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over American qualifier Tim Smyczek.

In his first match since losing in the Australian Open quarter-finals to Rafael Nadal last month, the world No. 4 from Thornhill, Ont., converted three of his four break point opportunities against Smyczek.