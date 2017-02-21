School district agrees to remove Ten Commandments monument

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district is agreeing to remove a Ten Commandments monument from outside a high school and pay $164,000 in legal fees to settle a federal lawsuit.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it received a signed settlement Thursday from the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor says her group is glad the dispute is over, but she thinks it shouldn't have been a fight at all.

The challenge to the 6-foot-high monument was filed by a student and her atheist mother in 2012.

The district's lawyer isn't commenting, and Superintendent John Pallone didn't return messages. Pallone signed the settlement agreement last week.