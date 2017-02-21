South Africa wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs. New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl Wednesday in the second one-day international against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

David Miller returned from injury in one of three changes to the South Africa lineup that won the first match at Hamilton by four wickets with one ball to spare. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Miller replaced Farhaan Behardien while Dewald Pretorius joined the lineup in place of Rabada and Wayne Parnell displaced Tabraiz Shamsi.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup and finds itself under pressure to quickly recover from the first match loss which handed South Africa a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, A.B. de Villiers (captain), J.P. Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehulkwayo, Dewald Pretorius, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.