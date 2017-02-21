Tigers' centre field position is up for grabs
LAKELAND, Fla. — Open competition for a starting position has become a rarity in spring training. Yet that is what the Detroit Tigers have in
"The guys involved know it's open, and it's a performance-based game," manager Brad Ausmus said. "I don't love judging people in spring training, but in this case we're going to have to use it a little bit."
As many as seven players are involved.
Tyler Collins, who started 22 games in
Mahtook, a 27-year-old right-handed hitter, was acquired in January.
"They said it was a competition in
The 26-year-old Collins, who bats left-handed, is getting his first legitimate shot at a starting role after spending most of the last two seasons with the Tigers.
"(The decision) is not my problem," he said. "My job is to go play. Let them make that decision. It's about getting ready for the season. Whatever happens with the
Both players have trained extensively to get ready. After hitting nine home runs in only 105 at-bats for the Rays in 2015, Mahtook battled through an oblique injury and a broken hand last season, hitting .195 in 185 at-bats.
"It's tough to play and get hurt, and then play and get hurt again," he said.
Collins, too, went into the winter expecting more of himself.
"I was battling some stuff last year," he said. "I'm in a great state of mind now, just ready to go play. I don't think I progressed as much as I could have physically, so I went and got some better information and took care of myself this
The switch-hitting Romine started 13 games in
"How much he plays (in
Every other position is locked down, and the Tigers have at least eight candidates for their pitching rotation. But unless they trade for a veteran, the identity of their
"We've just got to see 'em, simple as that," Ausmus said. "That's why we're here. If we knew which one was better, we wouldn't be talking about who's going to play