Toronto Argonauts sign former Ottawa Redblacks receiver Khalil Paden
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed American receiver Khalil Paden on Tuesday.
The six-foot-one, 180-pound Paden spent the last three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. He appeared in 19 regular-season games, registering 39 catches for 626 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to joining the Redblacks Paden spent time with the Calgary Stampeders.
The 26-year old split his college career between Northern Arizona and San Jose State.