49ers assistant general manager Tom Gamble leaves team
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Longtime San Francisco 49ers personnel executive Tom Gamble is leaving the organization after a front-office overhaul this
General manager John Lynch announced on Wednesday that he and Gamble decided it would be in the best interest for the team and Gamble for him to leave the team.
Lynch was hired as GM to replace Trent Baalke late last month. Lynch then hired former Detroit general manager Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive and Adam Peters as
Gamble has 29 years of experience in the NFL, including 10 years with the 49ers. He was assistant general manager for San Francisco this past season.
___
AP NFL
Most Popular
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Nova Scotia man convicted in 1992 McDonald’s murders living 'good life' in B.C.
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver