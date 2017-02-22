AP source: Tight end Thomas passes physical with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. — Tight end Julius Thomas has passed his physical with the Miami Dolphins in a precursor to a trade that will be completed next month, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Thomas took the physical as part of a two-day visit to the team's headquarters, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no trade can be completed before the new league year begins on March 9.

Thomas is part of two trades that the Dolphins will make with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the person said. He is being acquired for a seventh-round draft pick this year, and in a separate move, the Dolphins are sending left tackle Branden Albert to Jacksonville for a seventh-rounder in 2018.

Coming to Miami will reunite the 28-year-old Thomas with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, under whom he had great success as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Thomas spent his first four seasons with the Broncos, while Gase was on the staff there as quarterbacks coach and later as offensive co-ordinator . Thomas caught 24 touchdown passes in 2013 and 2014, the years when Gase was the Broncos' co-ordinator .

He spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars, making a combined 76 catches for 736 yards and nine touchdowns. The Dolphins got 26 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns from tight end Dion Sims last season.

The 32-year-old Albert played in 35 of a possible 48 regular-season games with the Dolphins during his three seasons in Miami. He spent his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

