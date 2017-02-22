AP Source: Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade with Nets

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards added scoring punch to its bench Wednesday, acquiring swingman Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington will also get forward Chris McCullough in the deal and send a lottery-protected 2017 first-round pick, Marcus Thornton and Andrew Nicholson to Brooklyn, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging a career-high 14.2 points a game as a starter for the struggling Nets. He will add depth to the Wizards, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

With the addition of Bogdanovic, a pending restricted free agent, Washington continues its push to challenge the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the East. The Wizards have won nine of their past 10 games and surged up the standings after a slow start under new coach Scott Brooks.

It's the second consecutive season the Wizards traded their first-round pick at the deadline after acquiring power forward Markieff Morris from the Phoenix Suns in 2016. Morris is a starter along with All-Star John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat, while Bogdanovic is expected to be their sixth man.

Bogdanovic is shooting 44 per cent this season, including 37 per cent from 3-point range.

The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

___