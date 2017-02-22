Canada's Leo Grandbois wins gold at Youth Biathlon World Championships

BRESNO-OSRBLIE, Slovakia — Canada's Leo Grandbois won gold in the men's 12.5-kilometre individual competition Wednesday at the Youth Biathlon World Championships.

The Sherbrooke, Que., teen shot clean for the first time in competition and posted a time of 32 minutes 56.6 seconds to win Canada's third ever gold at the event.

"It was pretty amazing. I am so happy and proud," said Grandbois, who was competing in his first Youth World Championships. "I'm a bit surprised. Whenever I hit the start line I always go for the win, but I knew there was some strong guys out there today so I was really aiming for a top-10. I am just so proud right now."

The 17-year-old was the lone athlete in the 101-man field to shoot clean in his four bouts on the range.