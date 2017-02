CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets will be without backup centre Miles Plumlee for at least two weeks after an MRI revealed a second degree calf strain in his right leg.

Plumlee is the latest Hornets centre to struggle with injury issues. Starter Cody Zeller missed time before the All-Star break with a strained quadriceps.

The 6-foot-11 Plumlee was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on Feb. 2 and has appeared in five games, averaging 3.2 points on 72.7 per cent shooting from the field along with 3.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game for Charlotte.