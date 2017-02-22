LA Galaxy's reserve team to hold open tryouts in England

CARSON, Calif. — The LA Galaxy's reserve team will hold open tryouts in England this summer in an attempt to find overlooked talent for the Major League Soccer franchise.

Players between 16 and 25 years old will be welcomed in London on May 31 and June 1 and in Manchester on June 3-4. At least five players from each city will be selected and flown to the Galaxy's training complex in suburban Los Angeles for another week of trials.