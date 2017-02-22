MLB players' union agrees to pitchless intentional walks

NEW YORK — The players' association has agreed to Major League Baseball's proposal to have intentional walks without pitches this year.

While the union has resisted many of MLB's proposed innovations, players are willing to accept the intentional walk change.

"As part of a broader discussion with other moving pieces, the answer is yes," union head Tony Clark wrote Wednesday in an email to The Associated Press. "There are details, as part of that discussion, that are still being worked through, however."

The union's decision was first reported by ESPN .