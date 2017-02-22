Sports

Patriots coach named as possible witness at Hernandez trial

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, right, stands on the field with head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at Hernandez's double murder trial, scheduled to begin on March 1, 2017. Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2012 file photo, New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, right, stands on the field with head coach Bill Belichick during NFL football practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at Hernandez's double murder trial, scheduled to begin on March 1, 2017. Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (BEHL'-ih-chik) has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez.

Belichick's name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez's defence .

Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness.

Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1.

Hernandez grew up in Connecticut. He's serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

Editors' Picks

Read more about: sports

Most Popular