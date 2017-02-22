QMJHL Roundup: Rodrigo Abols gives Titan wild 8-7 OT victory over Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Rodrigo Abols scored the winner 13 seconds into overtime as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-7 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Christophe Boivin each had two goals and an assist with Kuznetsov tying the game at 7-7 late in the third period for the Titan (33-20-5). Daniil Miromanov had a goal and three helpers with Felix Boivin and Joakim Paradis rounding out the attack. Adam Holwell and Zachary Malatesta tacked on three assists apiece.

Nathan Noel led Saint John (39-13-5) with a hat trick and two assists while Spencer Smallman had two goals and three helpers. Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot scored once and added three assists while Bokondji Imama also chipping in as the Sea Dogs had their four game win streak ended.

Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 23 saves for the win in net. Alex D'Orio took the loss in relief after kicking out 18-of-22 shots in 40:13. Callum Booth started but was lifted after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Acadie-Bathurst was 2 for 8 on the power play and the Sea Dogs scored three times on five attempts.

VOLTIGEURS 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay's power-play goal was the first of three in the second period for the Voltigeurs as they toppled Gatineau.

Andrew Shewfelt and Ryan Verbeek also found the back of the net in the second for Drummondville (23-29-5). Jeremy Manseau and Nathan Hudgin had the others.

Yakov Trenin and Matthew Thorpe scored for the Olympiques (27-28-4).

DRAKKAR 5 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Kevin Lamontagne scored the winner and added an assist to lift Baie-Comeau over the Remparts.

Vincent Deslauriers, Ivan Chekhovich, Samuel Thibault and Yan Aucoin supplied the rest of the offence for the Drakkar (20-28-9).

Olivier Garneau, shorthanded, and Mathieu Ayotte replied for Quebec (28-24-6).

Yanick Turcotte of the Remparts was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging in the first period.