Spencer Abbott scores shootout winner as IceHogs shut out Moose 1-0

WINNIPEG — Spencer Abbott scored the only goal of the shootout as the Rockford IceHogs blanked the Manitoba Moose 1-0 on Wednesday night in American Hockey League action.

Lars Johansson stopped 35 shots through regulation and overtime for the IceHogs (21-24-11).

Eric Comrie turned away 26 shots for Manitoba (19-27-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.