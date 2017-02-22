Thiem into quarters in Rio; favourite with Nishikori out
RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Dusan Lajovic.
Thiem is now the clear
Thiem faces a quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman, who advanced Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (1) win over fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis
No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-3 to secure a quarterfinal spot. He will face Nicolas Kicker, who defeated Arthur De Greef 6-3, 6-3.
