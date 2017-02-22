Warriors' Pachulia, West could return against Clippers
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors are preparing to get some reinforcements for Thursday night's home game against the Clippers, with
While both were still listed as questionable Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr said he plans to use them as long as they have no issues after having gone through a full practice. Pachulia has missed the last eight games with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder sustained when diving for a ball at Portland on Jan. 29.
West suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City.
Kerr will be thrilled to have both big men back and available given the upcoming schedule, which he considers the toughest of his career.