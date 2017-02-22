Warriors' Pachulia, West could return against Clippers

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors are preparing to get some reinforcements for Thursday night's home game against the Clippers, with centre Zaza Pachulia and David West each expected to play.

While both were still listed as questionable Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr said he plans to use them as long as they have no issues after having gone through a full practice. Pachulia has missed the last eight games with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder sustained when diving for a ball at Portland on Jan. 29.