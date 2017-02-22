WHL Roundup: Brett Howden leads Warriors to 6-3 win over Tigers

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brett Howden had three goals and an assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors doubled up the Medicine Hat Tigers 6-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Thomas Foster, Branden Klatt and Justin Almeida also scored for the Warriors (35-17-8), who grabbed their third straight win. Zach Sawchenko made 19 saves for the victory.

John Dahlstrom, Mason Shaw and Josh Williams supplied the offence for the Tigers (42-18-1). Michael Bullion stopped 31-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

Moose Jaw went 1 for 3 on the power play while Medicine Hat scored on its only chance with the man advantage.

---

BLAZERS 7 OIL KINGS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Ingram had 23 saves while Lane Bauer and Deven Sideroff both struck twice as the Blazers pounded Edmonton.

Collin Shirley, Ondrej Vala and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for Kamloops (37-19-6), which earned its third win in a row.

Patrick Dea made 26 saves on 32 shots through 40 minutes for the Oil Kings (20-35-5). Josh Dechaine made five saves in a period of relief.

---

REBELS 3 COUGARS 2 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brandon Hagel scored the shootout winner as Red Deer edged the Cougars to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jared Freadrich and Lane Zablocki scored in regulation for the Rebels (24-27-10), who got a 34-save outing from Lasse Petersen.

Prince George (38-19-5) got its offence from Radovan Bondra and Kody McDonald. Ty Edmonds made 22 saves in a losing cause.