Wrestler's dad sues to attend matches at rival school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has sued to overturn a ban that could keep him from attending his son's high school wrestling tournaments at a rival school.
Liberty is set to host an individual district tournament starting Friday, and the Northeast Regional Tournament on March 3. Fenstermacher's son, K.J., is a senior wrestler from Northampton Area High School, but previously attended Liberty and wrestled in grades 9-11.
A Northampton County judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday at which Liberty must "show cause" why Fenstermacher should still be banned from Liberty's gym.
Fenstermacher had a harassment charge dismissed after he apologized for allegedly shoving a Bethlehem Catholic coach in 2014, while his son wrestled for Liberty.
