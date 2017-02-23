After papal meeting, Villarreal bows out of Europa League

A pre-match gathering with the pope couldn't inspire a memorable fightback by Villarreal in the Europa League.

Behind 4-0 after the first leg against Roma in the last 32, Villarreal recovered some pride by winning the return match 1-0 in the Italian capital on Thursday but still bowed out. Rafael Borre scored.

Villarreal's players had an audience with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City ahead of the game.

There was an impressive comeback from APOEL in the early games, however. The Cypriot team beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to advance 4-3 on aggregate, with Pieros Sotiriou and Yannis Gianniotas scoring early in the second half.

Sotiriou was sent off in the 65th minute but APOEL held on.

Zenit St. Petersburg looked like completing an even bigger fightback against Anderlecht when it went 3-0 ahead after 78 minutes through two goals by Giuliano and another by Artem Dzyuba, moving the Russian team into a 3-2 aggregate lead.

A 90th-minute header by Kiese Thelin, his first goal for Anderlecht, helped the Belgian club dramatically qualify on away goals.

Olympiacos, Besiktas and Ajax also progressed.

Among the late games, Tottenham looks to fight back from losing at Belgium team Gent 1-0 in the first leg.

