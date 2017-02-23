Agent: Thunder acquire Gibson, McDermott in trade with Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder have added some help for Russell Westbrook acquiring Chicago Bulls forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott just before the NBA trade deadline.

Mark Bartelstein, the agent for Gibson and McDermott, confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. He said the Thunder sent Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow to Chicago. The Bulls also will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder.

Gibson adds the athleticism and experience to the front line that the Thunder lost when they traded Serge Ibaka in last year's draft. McDermott improves the Thunder's shaky outside shooting.