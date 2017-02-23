Barclay named Scotland rugby captain to play Wales

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Forward John Barclay will replace injured Greig Laidlaw as Scotland captain against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Laidlaw has been ruled out of the championship with an ankle injury.

Scotland coach Vern Cotter has been forced to make three injury-enforced changes for the game at Murrayfield. Ali Price will make his first start for the national team at scrum-half, Ryan Wilson will replace number eight Josh Strauss and winger Tim Visser will come in for Sean Maitland.

In two tactical changes, prop Gordon Reid and flanker John Hardie trade places with Allan Dell and Hamish Watson.

"We've now had two weeks to recover, reflect and prepare a new game plan for Wales," Cotter said. "We know the Welsh will throw everything at us but we will keep our attacking mind-set and look to convert pressure to points as often as possible."

Scotland beat Ireland 27-22 in its first Six Nations game but then lost to France 22-16.

