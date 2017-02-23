Best and Sexton return to Ireland rugby team

DUBLIN — Ireland captain Rory Best and flyhalf Jonathan Sexton have returned to the team for the Six Nations match against France in Dublin on Saturday.

Best missed the victory over Italy through illness while Sexton will play his first match in this season's tournament after recovering from a calf strain.

Sexton, who replaces Paddy Jackson at number 10, has not played since he aggravated the injury while playing for Leinster in the European Champions Cup on Jan. 20.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt also recalled prop Jack McGrath with Cian Healy dropping to the bench.

Ireland lost to Scotland 27-22 in the opening round but defeated Italy 63-10 in Rome.

Team: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jack McGrath, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Donnacha Ryan, Devin Toner, CJ Stander, Sean O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip.