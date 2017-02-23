Buccaneers cut CB Verner, save $6.5 million against cap
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released cornerback Alterraun Verner on Thursday.
Verner, 28, played for the Bucs from 2014-16, appearing in 46 games with 23 starts,
Tampa Bay will save $6.5 million in salary cap room with the move.
Verner no longer was a starter last season, with first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves taking his spot.
While with the Titans, Verner, a fourth-rounder in 2010, had 11 interceptions. He parlayed a 2013 Pro Bowl season into the big contract with the Bucs, but his performances never lived up to the deal.
