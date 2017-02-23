Canada finishes CONCACAF under-20 championship with win over Antigua and Barbuda

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Kris Twardek and Shaan Hundal scored for Canada as it finished the CONCACAF men's under-20 championship with a 2-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday.

It was the first win of the tournament for the Canadians (1-2-0) and snapped a six-game losing streak in CONCACAF under-20 championship play.

Canada was eliminated from moving on at the event after losing its first two games to Honduras and Mexico. The 12-nation CONCACAF tournament is a qualifier for the upcoming 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup in South Korea. Only four CONCACAF nations will qualify.

Canada hasn't played in the FIFA U20 World Cup since 2007, when it hosted the tournament.

Twardek put Canada ahead in the 23rd minute by firing a shot in from eight yards after Hundal's header went off the crossbar.

Hundal added to the Canadians' lead in the 90th minute after receiving a nice ball in the middle of the penalty area from Tristan Borges.