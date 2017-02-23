Canes' Bickell, fighting MS, moves closer to return to ice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bryan Bickell is taking the next step toward his goal of returning to the Carolina Hurricanes while fighting multiple sclerosis.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that they've placed the forward on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte. The minor-league team begins a six-game homestand with games Friday and Saturday nights.

Bickell, 30, has been out since October, was diagnosed with MS in November and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 11.