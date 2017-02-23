Chase Elliott grabs 1st Cup win in Daytona qualifier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chase Elliott finally has his first victory in NASCAR's top series, and even though it was only an exhibition race, new rules earned Elliott a solid 10 points before the start of the season.

Elliott came close so many times to grabbing his first Cup victory during last year as a rookie, but fell short too many times for his liking. His breakthrough win came Thursday night in the first of two qualifying races for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Elliott is already the pole-sitter for Sunday's race, but he still used the 150-mile qualifier to test the speed and durability of his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He was able to hold off Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick on the final lap.