Electricity back on at Maracana after some late bills paid

RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio's electricity utility has turned the power back on at the famous Maracana stadium after it was shut off for almost a month in a dispute over $1 million in unpaid bills.

The utility on Thursday said power had been restored after the stadium operator paid 1.3 million reals ($430,000) in late bills from November through January. It was shut off on Jan. 26 in the dispute.

The utility said it is still negotiating for 1.8 million reals ($600,000) in unpaid bills from the organizing committee of last year's Rio Olympics. Rio organizers still owe millions to companies which helped prepare the Olympics and Paralympics