Eric Guay fastest in downhill training, Hannes Reichelt 2nd

KVITFJELL, Norway — Eric Guay posted the fastest time in World Cup downhill training on Thursday.

The Canadian finished in 1 minute, 48.01 seconds, beating Hannes Reichelt of Austria by one-hundredth of a second. Roger Brice of France was third, 0.33 seconds behind.

Downhill leader Peter Fill of Italy was 13th, while Kjetil Jansrud of Norway was seventh.