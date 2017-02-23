Popular Canadian sports hosts Onrait, O'Toole have show cancelled by FS1

The network announced today that it is cancelling Onrait and O'Toole's "Fox Sports Live" show and will not renew their contracts when they come up next month.

"Throughout the evolution of FS1, we've been committed to creating programming that resonates with sports fans," Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content for FS1 and FS2, said in a statement. "As part of that commitment, we are constantly assessing all of FS1's studio offerings, and despite changes to the format of Fox Sports Live and the popularity of Jay and Dan as individuals, we've made the difficult decision to move forward with other projects."