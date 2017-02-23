Shaw denies report of dressing down by former canadiens coach Therrien

MONTREAL — Forward Andrew Shaw denied a report on Thursday that he had been humiliated in the dressing room during a game by former Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien.

The report said Therrien dressed down Shaw in front of his teammates during the second period intermission of a 3-1 loss in Philadelphia on Feb. 2. It said a teammate, possibly goalie Carey Price, intervened to try to stop the incident. Shaw had taken an interference penalty that led to a Flyers' power play goal and was benched for the rest of the game.

Shaw looked surprised when told of the report.

"It wasn't a feud," he said. "I got a penalty in the second period. I got sat.

"That's happened before in my career. It's him being a coach. Where do you guys get this stuff? No, it didn’t happen."

There was speculation the alleged incident played a part in the decision by the slumping Canadiens management to fire Therrien and hire Claude Julien on Feb. 14.

The Canadiens acquired Shaw from the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season for a pair of draft picks in part for his leadership qualities. They signed the 25-year-old to a six-year US$23.4 million contract.

Shaw, who won Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015, said dealing with the media is different in Montreal.

"In Chicago, it was a very popular team," he said. "Media was big, but here you've got English media, French media, so there's more of it.