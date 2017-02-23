Ticats land defensive back Davis from Alouettes for offensive lineman Simmons

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats acquired defensive back Ethan Davis from the Montreal Alouettes for offensive lineman Brian Simmons on Thursday.

Davis, 24, started 10 of the 11 games he played last season as a CFL rookie. The five-foot-10, 188-pound American had 41 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The six-foot-five, 305-pound Simmons started 11 games at left tackle for Hamilton last season. Simmons, 31, of Raleigh, N.C., appeared in 72 regular-season contests over his six-year career with the Ticats, playing both tackle positions and guard over that span.