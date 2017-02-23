Utah coach Snyder expects Hood to return from injury Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder expects Rodney Hood to return to game action Friday.

Hood has participated in both practices since the team returned from the All-Star break. He sat out some portions of Wednesday's practice, but was a full participant Thursday.

Hood hadn't practiced since suffering a lateral collateral ligament sprain and bone contusion in his right knee on Feb. 1. There was uncertainty after the first workout if he would be ready by Friday, but Snyder said, "I think he'll be ready to go tomorrow."

The starting guard has averaged 13.7 points over 40 games.