Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble share early lead at Honda

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan returned to a familiar course Thursday and each shot a 6-under 64 to share the early lead in the Honda Classic.

Bryan was last at PGA National for the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament in late 2015. Gribble was there the year before.

Bryan extended his good play from last week at Riviera, where he pulled within two shots of the lead late in the third round until Dustin Johnson drew away. He shot 30 on the front nine. Gribble, who won in Mississippi last fall to start his rookie season, had three birdies on par 3s.