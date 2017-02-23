WHL Roundup: Jordan Topping scores hat trick as Americans topple Winterhawks

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Topping had a hat trick and an assist as the Tri-City Americans toppled the Portland Winterhawks 6-4 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Austyn Playfair, Kyle Olson and Parker Wotherspoon also scored for the Americans (36-23-3). Evan Sarthou made 41 saves in net.

Evan Weinger struck twice for Portland (32-25-4) with Keegan Iverson and Ryan Hughes adding the others. Shane Farkas took the loss after kicking out 15-of-18 shots in 44:37 of relief. Cole Kehler started but was lifted after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

Tri-City was 2 for 4 on the power play and the Winterhawks scored once on three chances.

---

HITMEN 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (SO)

CALGARY — Jakob Stukel and Jake Kryski both scored in the shootout as the Hitmen held on for a win over Brandon.

Beck Malenstyn, Andrei Grishakov and Matteo Gennaro opened up a three-goal lead for Calgary (23-26-10).

Nolan Patrick, Reid Duke and Kale Clague, on the power play, responded for the Wheat Kings (28-23-9).

---

PATS 4 BLADES 1

SASKATOON — Nick Henry, Adam Brooks and Dawson Leedahl all had power-play goals as Regina downed the Blades.

Baydon Buziak added the other in the third period for the Pats (43-9-7).

Michael Farren answered on the power play for Saskatoon (23-29-8).

---

WARRIORS 3 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Spencer Bast scored the winner midway through the first period to lift Moose Jaw over the Hurricanes for its fourth straight win.

Tanner Jeannot, on the power play, and Thomas Foster also chipped in for the Warriors (36-17-8).

Jordy Bellerive responded in the third for Lethbridge (36-17-7), which had its three-game winning streak ended.

---

ROCKETS 10 OIL KINGS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Rodney Southam scored a hat trick and an assist while James Hilsendager tacked on four helpers as the Rockets crushed Edmonton.

Dillon Dube had a goal and two assists for Kelowna (35-20-5), which scored six times in the third period. Lucas Johansen, Nick Merkley, Tomas Soustal, Kole Lind, Carsen Twarynski and Kyle Topping supplied the rest of the offence.

David Koch replied for the Oil Kings (20-36-5).