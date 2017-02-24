Buffalo Sabres recall Bailey, Rodrigues for game at Colorado

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have returned from their bye week off by recalling forwards Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from the minors.

The moves were announced Friday when the Sabres were scheduled to travel to Colorado a day before their game against the Avalanche. Buffalo has been off since a 5-1 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Bailey and Rodrigues have sent much of the past month filling injury-depleted spots in the Sabres' lineup. They were assigned to the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester on Monday.