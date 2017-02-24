Defending champion Kyrgios into semifinals in Marseille
A
A
Share via Email
MARSEILLE, France — Defending champion Nick Kyrgios made light work of Norbert Gombos to reach the Open 13 semifinals on Friday, beating the Slovakian qualifier 6-3, 6-3 in less than an hour.
The third-seeded Australian hit 15 aces and lost just six points on his serve to set up a first career meeting against second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
"I thought I served and returned really well today," Kyrgios said. "All that matters is that I'm going out there and playing every point hard. I think I'm pretty aggressive on my returns."
In another dominant performance on serve, Tsonga came out on top in an all-French matchup by defeating two-time champion Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-1. Tsonga broke Simon four times, hit 8 aces and won 73
Tsonga, who won his 13th career title in Rotterdam last week, is bidding to add a third Marseille trophy to his collection following victories in 2009 and 2013.
The other semifinal sees an all-French match between Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet.
The fourth-seeded Pouille had 15 aces in a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against Russian Daniil Medvedev.
No. 6 Richard Gasquet rallied to beat No. 1 Gael Monfils 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 in another all-French match, winning for the sixth time in their 13 career meetings.