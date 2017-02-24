Ferrari presents new F1 car to challenge Mercedes
A
A
Share via Email
MARANELLO, Italy — Ferrari has presented its new Formula One car, designed to challenge Mercedes this season.
Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, chief technical officer Mattia Binotto and drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were on stage for the presentation.
The SF70H is redder — the traditional
The car has a lengthened nose and an arrow-shaped wing as a consequence of the radical overhaul of the sport's technical rulebook over the
Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship in 2015, but dropped to third last year, 367 points adrift of Mercedes and 70 behind Red Bull.