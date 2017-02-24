Former Montreal Impact player Maxim Tissot signs with D.C. United

TORONTO — Canadian international Maxim Tissot has signed with D.C. United.

The 24-year-old defender-midfielder from Gatineau, Que., had been on trial with the MLS club.

"Max impressed us this pre-season with his technical ability, intelligence and vision," D.C. United GM Dave Kasper said in a statement. "He's a young, versatile player with solid MLS experience who adds depth to our defence and we're happy to welcome him to D.C."

Tissot split last season between the Montreal Impact and the Ottawa Fury, then of the North American Soccer League.

Tissot signed with the Impact in February 2013 as Montreal's third-ever homegrown player, making 44 regular-season appearances.