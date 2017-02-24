Sports

Germany's Rydzek wins world title in Nordic combined

Germany's gold medal winner Johannes Rydzek, center is flanked by runner-ups Germany's Bjoern Kircheisen, left, and Germany's Eric Frenzel after 10-kilometer cross-country race of the Normal Hill Nordic Combined competition at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland — Johannes Rydzek retained his Nordic combined world title as he led a German podium sweep in the men's individual normal hill event on Friday.

Rydzek was second to fellow German Eric Frenzel after the ski jumping stage, and started the cross-country with a 14-second disadvantage, but swiftly closed up to Frenzel and began to open up a lead after halfway.

Rydzek cheered and waved a German flag as he crossed the line 14.9 seconds ahead of 2014 Olympic champion Frenzel.

Bjoern Kircheisen rounded out the all-German podium 15.1 seconds later.

The result means Germany has won the individual normal hill event at the last three editions of the world championships going back to 2013.

