Golf Capsules

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Ryan Palmer shot a 5-under 65 on Friday and shared the lead with PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan going into the weekend at the Honda Classic.

Palmer made seven birdies on another day of ideal scoring and reached 9-under 131.

Bryan, who had his best PGA Tour performance last week at Riviera, shot a 67 and saved his round with a bogey on the 13th hole when he had to play one shot from the trees with his putter.

They were a shot ahead of Rickie Fowler (66), with Anirban Lahiri (68) another shot behind.

Palmer took four months off at the end of last year when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. He said the recovery is going well.

LPGA THAILAND

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Heavy washed out most of the play in the LPGA Thailand.

Play was called for the day at 3:45 p.m., and 13 players didn't start the second round, including leaders Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Amy Yang of South Korea. Jutanugarn and Yang each shot 6-under 66 on Thursday at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course.

JOBURG OPEN

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — England's Paul Waring topped the Joburg Open leaderboard at 12 under after 12 holes of the second round when play was suspended because of darkness.

Waring was playing Royal Johannesburg and Kensington's par-71 West Course after opening with a 6-under 66 on the East Course, the site of the final two rounds.