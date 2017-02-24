Indians Brantley takes full swings in latest comeback
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — CleveIand Indians outfielder Michael Brantley took regular batting practice for the first time in training camp this year, a significant step in his latest comeback from a shoulder injury.
Brantley took 120 swings in an outdoor batting cage Friday as several Cleveland coaches and medical director Lonnie Soloff watched intently. Brantley had been limited to soft-toss workouts, but he was able to take full cuts against normal pitches.
The 29-year-old played in just 11 games last season as he was unable to make a full recovery following
Brantley has been pleased with his progress. The Indians are hoping he can make a full recovery as they attempt to defend their AL title.
An All-Star in 2014, Brantley initially injured his shoulder diving for a ball on Sept. 22, 2015.