Kevin Rooney scores in overtime, Devils edge IceCaps 3-2

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Kevin Rooney scored at 3:52 of overtime as the Albany Devils came from behind to defeat the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Charles Hudon and Mark MacMillan gave the IceCaps (24-23-8) a 2-0 before the first intermission.

After a scoreless second, Ryan Kujawinski put the Devils (31-23-2) on the board early in the third and Ben Thomson scored the equalizer at 17:19.

Albany's Ken Appleby made 32 saves for the win as Charlie Lindgren stopped 23-of-26 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate.